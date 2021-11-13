Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

