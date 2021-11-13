LocalCoinSwap Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.32 million and $2,116.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

