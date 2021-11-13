Locus Chain Tops 1-Day Volume of $206,202.00 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $32.96 million and approximately $206,202.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00220843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086225 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

