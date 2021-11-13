Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.88.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.