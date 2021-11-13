Loki Price Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,505.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.65 or 0.07253967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.12 or 0.00387562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.70 or 0.01035668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00086726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.38 or 0.00413168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00269816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00247826 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.