Loki Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,834.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,638.99 or 0.07155086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00395307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $673.43 or 0.01038685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00086362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.02 or 0.00427274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.05 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00248866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.56 or 0.00304714 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

