Lossless Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Lossless has a total market cap of $31.24 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,626.79 or 1.00019788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.74 or 0.07117248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.