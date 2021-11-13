Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.47

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.47 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 39.20 ($0.51). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 36.90 ($0.48), with a volume of 198,952 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.47.

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

