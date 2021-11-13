LuaSwap Reaches Market Cap of $13.98 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $224,137.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00227150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,199,996 coins and its circulating supply is 120,342,922 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

