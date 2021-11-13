LunchMoney Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 167.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $458,286.50 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00224065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086260 BTC.

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.