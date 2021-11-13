Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.78. 55,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,395. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

