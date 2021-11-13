Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.82

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.82 and traded as low as $45.51. Makita shares last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 18,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

