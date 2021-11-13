Man Group plc Acquires 88,593 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 444.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.16% of Terex worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after buying an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

