Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 99,289 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of PROG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

