Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Man Group plc increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 188.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $334.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.32. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.51 and a fifty-two week high of $345.83. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,918 shares of company stock worth $1,930,984. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

