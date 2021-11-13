Man Group plc Buys 151,617 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Man Group plc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 226.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

