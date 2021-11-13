Man Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.13% of Ambarella worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.39. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.88 and a 12 month high of $207.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

