Man Group plc Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 89.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756,321 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $10,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 198,478 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $14,121,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $754,470.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

