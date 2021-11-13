Man Group plc Decreases Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,510 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.20% of Uniti Group worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Uniti Group by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 115,795 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,287,000 after buying an additional 597,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

