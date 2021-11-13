Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,954 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 242,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -273.02%.

AY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.