Man Group plc Grows Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.61% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

