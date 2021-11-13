Man Group plc Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1,348.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $138,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $201,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.27.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

