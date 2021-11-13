Man Group plc Has $4.57 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of Mimecast worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mimecast by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 295,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $81.37 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 126.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $1,030,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,742,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MIME shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

