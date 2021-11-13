Man Group plc Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,399 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 2.71% of Secoo worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SECO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Secoo by 72.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Secoo in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Secoo by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SECO opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.51. Secoo Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

