Man Group plc Has $4.83 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.25% of iRhythm Technologies worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IRTC stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

