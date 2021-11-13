Man Group plc Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,246 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 569.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,617,247 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

