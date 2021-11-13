Man Group plc Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Valvoline worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Valvoline by 583.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 132,184 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.