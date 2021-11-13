Man Group plc Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,977 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

