Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after buying an additional 185,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

