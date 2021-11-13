Man Group plc Invests $5.34 Million in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 483,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.34% of Golden Ocean Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 2,016,788 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,560 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Golden Ocean Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 180.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

