Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 800.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,893,000 after buying an additional 169,366 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,862,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $117.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

