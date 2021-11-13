Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Man Group plc increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Service Co. International worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after buying an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after buying an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $66.81 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

