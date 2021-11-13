Man Group plc Sells 10,789 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Man Group plc cut its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GBCI stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

