Man Group plc Sells 225,119 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,119 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of F.N.B. worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,571,000 after purchasing an additional 159,936 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

