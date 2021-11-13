Man Group plc Sells 25,814 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $166.63 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

