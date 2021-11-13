Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.68

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.68 and traded as high as C$31.11. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$31.05, with a volume of 263,491 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

