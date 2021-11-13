Maple (MPL) Reaches Market Cap of $54.31 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Maple has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for $19.43 or 0.00030016 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $54.31 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00221172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086389 BTC.

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,482 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

