Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,412 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 145,181 shares of company stock worth $436,279 over the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.67.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

