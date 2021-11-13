Mariner LLC Acquires 1,834 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,532,000.

VOE stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.55 and a twelve month high of $150.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

