Mariner LLC Acquires 19,360 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snow Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 87,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 296,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 32,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.