Mariner LLC Acquires 23,405 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,405 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $133.91 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

