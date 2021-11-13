Mariner LLC Acquires 3,345 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

