Mariner LLC Acquires 4,597 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,285,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,916,000 after buying an additional 48,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,556,000 after buying an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,032,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after buying an additional 47,285 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13,255,637.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after buying an additional 1,060,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $87.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $88.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.