Mariner LLC Acquires 5,924 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,320 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,886 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $161.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $118.20 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.95.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

