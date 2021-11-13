Mariner LLC Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 106.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $691.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.24, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $659.91 and its 200 day moving average is $582.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $716.90.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $16,758,586. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

