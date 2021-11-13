Mariner LLC Decreases Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.41% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEQP. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

