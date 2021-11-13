Mariner LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $449.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $423.34 and its 200 day moving average is $404.65. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $322.16 and a 52-week high of $452.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

