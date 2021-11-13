Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Shares of DE opened at $358.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.13. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $249.08 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

