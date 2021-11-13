Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Oracle by 49.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Oracle stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

