Mariner LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $118.20 and a 52-week high of $162.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

